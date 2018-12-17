CHICAGO (CBS)–A police K-9 dog that fatally attacked a Yorkshire terrier near a public festival last fall will cost the city of Portage $10,000.

The payout, contingent on approval from the city’s Board of Works on Friday, will go to the family of the dog that was killed, according to Portage police.

The incident happened Sept. 15 as Bacon Fest was underway at Founders Square Park. The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the police K-9, named Nyx, escaped the grasp of her police handler and grabbed the terrier after hearing it bark.

The dog, named Bandit, was treated at two veterinary offices before it died. The bills cost the family about $3,145, police said. The city’s insurance company estimated it would cost $4,000 to replace the dog, according to the Times.