CHICAGO (CBS)–The east end of Chicago’s Riverwalk will close starting Monday for a five-month renovation project that will bring new amenities to the Chicago River next spring.

The improvement project starts Dec. 17 and will continue through May 2019, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The portion of the Riverwalk affected by the construction stretches from Lake Shore Drive to Wabash Avenue, CDOT said.

The improvements will bring new recreation areas, a children’s play place, public art, landscaping and a retail marketplace to the area between Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive. All of the access points to the Riverwalk west of Wabash will remain open during the construction period, according to CDOT.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will able to travel through the area via detours set up on Randolph and Washington streets. Bike riders can take a detour route westbound from the Lakefront Trail along the Randolph Street protected bike lane. The eastbound detour will run along the bike lanes on Washington and Randolph streets.

The work, in part, will include removal of the ramp from Upper Wacker and Wabash down to the Riverwalk and the addition of two elevators that will help improve accessibility for disabled visitors.