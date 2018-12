CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with stealing several packages from doorsteps in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said 65-year-old Dennis Gordman was arrested around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, after someone saw him opening packages in a parking lot near Broadway and Roscoe.

Gordman was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of theft of lost or mislaid property, and one felony county of theft.

He has been released on bail, and has been placed on electronic monitoring.