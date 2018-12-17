Menu
CBS 2 Top Headlines PM 12-16-18
CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the headlines and meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.
Holiday Gift Ideas For Any Budget
Style and trend expert Brittney Levine shares some of the best stocking stuffer ideas for this holiday season.
Latest Headlines
Former President George H.W. Bush Funeral Locomotive Stops In Melrose Park
According to Union Pacific's website, the George Bush 4141 is traveling to some of its facilities to give employees an opportunity to see it.
3 Woodstock Men Killed When Jeep Slams Into Tree
The driver and two passengers, all in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another 20-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.
Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers For The Holiday Season
Style and trend expert Brittney Levine shares some of the best stocking stuffer ideas for this holiday season.
15 People Rescued From Elevator In The Loop
Rescue workers responded to a call at the building in the 800 block of South State Street around noon.
Weather Forecast: Rain Showers On The Way
CBS 2's Mary Kay Kleist said clouds will increase Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Wednesday Morning
A winter weather advisory has been issued for DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties from 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Wintry Mix Coming To Chicago Area Mid-Week
Expect a quiet start to the week until mid-week when a fast-moving system brings a wintry mix to the Chicago area.
Bears Clinch NFC North With 24-17 Victory Over Packers
The Bears (10-4) secured their first playoff appearance since the 2010 team won the NFC North.
Dunn, Markkanen Rally Bulls Late To Beat Spurs, 98-93
Kris Dunn scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 23 and the Bulls rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun the Spurs 98-93 Saturday night.
Cubs Bench Coach Brandon Hyde Hired By Orioles
Hyde was in the second of three seasons as Cubs first base coach when the team won the World Series in 2016.
Jets Beat Blackhawks 4-3 In Overtime
Mark Scheifele scored twice, including 50 seconds into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
AP Source: McCann Agrees To 1-Year Contract With White Sox
McCann was selected by the White Sox in the 31st round of the 2008 draft, but he decided to go to the University of Arkansas instead. He then was drafted by the Tigers in the second round in 2011.
Fantasy Football Week 15: Start Kirk Cousins Over Aaron Rodgers?
CBSSports.com's Dave Richard likes Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in his matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Breakfast, Brunch and Dim Sum: Are These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar?
Want the intel on Chicago's buzziest dining hotspots?
Here Is What's Heating Up Chicago's Food Scene This Month
Curious where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.
Craving Sushi? Check Out These 3 New Chicago Spots
Looking for the best new sushi in Chicago?
Five Great Irish Food Spots In Chicago
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Irish fare? From fish and chips to shepherd's pie and bread pudding, the city's pubs have your cravings covered.
Top Holiday Events In Chicago This Week
From Navy Pier's Winter Wonderfest to a festival full of holiday cocktails and wine, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago
Celebrating Hanukkah At Manny's Deli: Potato Pancakes, Israeli Donuts
Hanukkah traditions with Dan Raskin owner of Manny’s Deli, who joined the morning show and provided recipes for Manny's Potato Pancakes and Israeli donuts!
Travel Deals For Black Friday And Cyber Monday
Peninsula Hotels has touted 30% discounts as well, at properties in New York, Chicago and Beverly Hills.
State Police To Step Up Traffic Patrols During Holiday
The goal is to reduce numbers of potentially deadly crashes as millions of people hit the roads for Thanksgiving.
Fall Into Great Travel Deals This Season
Now that summer is officially over and fall has begun, you may be thinking about a quick vacation before the bustle of the holiday season takes over.
You Could Win A Four-Night Fishing Stay For Four
December 17, 2018 at 12:01 am