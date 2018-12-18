CHICAGO (CBS)– Carol Stream resident Adan Rodriguez, 53, was sentenced to 29 years in prison for manufacturing child pornography, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Rodriguez will be held at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“Mr. Rodriguez manipulated a young girl with special needs into sending him explicit photographs of herself,” DuPage County State’s Berlin said. “Thankfully, the jury saw through his attempts to paint the victim as the aggressor and found him guilty of this disgusting behavior.”

The victim’s mother called police in February 2015, which resulted in charges against Rodriguez.