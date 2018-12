CHICAGO (CBS)– Tickets for a Chicago Bears Wild Card or Divisional game will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20.

According to Bears officials, tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Tickets will be limited to four per order.

According to the press release, “a refund will be issued by Ticketmaster for the difference should the Bears host a Wild Card game instead of a Divisional game.”