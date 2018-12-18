CHICAGO (CBS) — A big change today to make Chicago more modern and mobile.

The city is rolling out its new 311 app allowing people to deal with issues like pothole fillings and tree trimmings through a mobile app.

City residents can take pictures of downed tree limbs and graffiti and send it to 311 and track progress on those requests.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said it will also help with any confusion between graffiti and public art. That has been a problem recently. A Chicago artist J.C. Rivera had his mural destroyed after city workers mistook it for graffiti just days after it was finished.

The new 311 system cost the city of Chicago 35 million dollars. The system had not been upgraded since it was rolled out 20 years ago.