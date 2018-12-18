CHICAGO (CBS) — During this incredibly difficult time following the deaths of two Chicago Police officers struck and killed by a train in the line of duty, the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 comfort dogs are offering their assistance.

The Northbrook based dogs will be available to any Chicago Police officer or emergency staff in need of comfort.

The pups are often dispatched to areas and departments that have experienced tragedy.

Sometimes the simplest touch, past or embrace helps relieve pain and grief.