CHICAGO (CBS)—The deaths of fallen Chicago police officers 31-year-old Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, are part of a tragic year for CPD’s 5th District—Calumet–which covers several South Side neighborhoods.

Three other officers who worked at the station, which serves neighborhoods like Pullman and Roseland, died earlier this year.

In September, officers found one of their own dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of the police station. It was the 5th District’s second officer to commit suicide this year.

A third officer assigned to the district died of a heart attack.

Counselors have been made available to help officers cope with the losses.

Monday night’s the tragic deaths bring the number of Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty this year to four.

In February, Commander Paul Bauer was shot and killed while trying to arrest a gunman near the Thompson Center in the Loop.

Last month, Officer Samuel Jimenez was killed in the shootings at Mercy Hospital.