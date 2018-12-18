  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who spent more than 20 years in prison for ordering a hit on a van that killed two teenaged girls in 1995 was released from Stateville Correctional Center today.

Matt Sopron’s family greets him as he is released from prison.

Matt Sopron, 45, was freed today after a hearing in which the shooters, who initially testified against him, recanted their testimony.

They said it was all false, and they were encouraged to give false testimony by the then assistant state’s attorney.

It’s a story CBS 2 has been following for a couple of years now. Sopron and his family believed it would happen one day, and Tuesday was the day.

“Without the work of these wonderful lawyers where would we be? He’d spend the rest of his life in prison, and nobody cared,” Sopron’s mother Pat Sopron said.

After leaving Stateville the family headed to their Southwest Side home where they celebrated with pizza and champagne.