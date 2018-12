CHICAGO (CBS)– Carpentersville resident Michael Martinez, 30, was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney.

Attorneys presented evidence from times between April and June of 2014. The victim was known to Martinez and was younger than 13-years-old.

Martinez’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 22.

According to officials, Martinez faces a sentence between 6 and 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.