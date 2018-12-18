CHICAGO (CBS)–A Midlothian police officer who shot and killed a security guard at a Robbins bar now says he fears for his life.

The officer says he has received death threats since the Nov. 11 shooting of Jemel Roberson.

A Midlothian police officer, who has not been named, allegedly shot and killed Roberson in November while he was working security at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge, at 2911 S. Claire Blvd. in Robbins.

The police officer allegedly mistook him for a gunman who started shooting inside the bar.

The Daily Southtown reports police patrols are now assigned to the officer’s home.

Midlothian police say people have tried to put the officer’s address on social media. The officer is now on administrative leave.

A judge last month denied a motion from Roberson’s family asking to public name the officer.