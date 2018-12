CHICAGO (CBS)—A Northwest Indiana man is facing charges in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman in the south suburbs.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says its investigation led them to 50-year-old Joseph Luecke of Saint John, Indiana.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on Nov. 4 Luecke was driving his GMC Sierra on Lincoln Highway near Transportation Drive in Ford Heights when he struck and killed 42-year-old Penny Pearman and left the scene.

A judge has set bond for Luecke at $50,000.