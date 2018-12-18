CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers are searching for suspects in a theft that led to a series of crimes including a carjacking at a Skokie high school and that car being lit on fire in Chicago.

Skokie police say five men committed a retail theft at Nordstrom at Old Orchard Center Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. The men were seen running out of Nordstrom with purses in hand.

The men then entered a stolen silver Audi, left the area and ended up crashing into another vehicle on the west side of the mall.

They abandoned that vehicle and ran toward the parking lot of Niles North High School. One of the men then produced a gun and stole a Jeep from two people in the Niles North parking lot. He is described as a then black male in his 30’s between 6 feet and 6 feet 5 inches tall.

Before the man left the area, he was seen picking up the four other suspects.

They left in the stolen Jeep heading south. It was found abandoned and on fire near Cicero Avenue and Peterson Avenue in Chicago.

Skokie Police, Lincolnwood Police and Chicago Police searched the area, but the suspects were not found. The incident is under investigation.

No one was injured as a result of the carjackings.

If you have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847)982-5900.