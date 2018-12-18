CHICAGO (CBS) — The world’s biggest and most complete T. rex is back on display and will welcome visitors to the Field Museum on Friday.

The giant and world’s best preserved T. rex now has her own suite in the museum.

“We’re excited to finally complete our decades-long plan to put SUE in a proper scientific context alongside our other dinosaurs and offer an experience that really shows off why SUE is widely considered the greatest dinosaur fossil in the world,” says Field Museum president Richard Lariviere.

The dinosaur’s new digs are within the Field Museum’s Griffin Halls of Evolving Planets part of the “newly reimagined” Stanley Field Hall. The space is over 5,100 square feet, which is bigger than a professional basketball court.

There are interactive displays that explain what scientists have learned about the T. rex over the years. A narrated light show highlights specific bones of SUE’s skeleton and digital animation illustrates how the T. rex hunted and fought with other dinosaurs.

“SUE’s skeleton is so complete and so well-preserved, it’s been a treasure trove for scientists. Studying it has shown us everything from how fast ​T. rex ​would have been able to run to how quickly a baby ​T. rex ​grew up,” says Jaap Hoogstraten, Director of Exhibitions.

SUE’s new suite at the Field Museum is set to open Friday December 21.