CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 24-year-old woman walking Sunday night on Chicago’s South Side.

The woman was on the 300 block of East Pershing, in the Bronzeville neighborhood, when a white van pulled up and an unknown male opened the rear passenger-side door, police said.

He picked her up from behind and tried to drag her inside.

She was able to get away, according to police.

The man who tried to grab her and another man who was driving the van have not been located.