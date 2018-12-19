CHICAGO (CBS)– Visitation and funeral arrangements are now set for the two Chicago police officers fatally struck by a train while pursuing a suspect.

Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, and Conrad Gary, 31, both lost their lives Monday night when they were hit by a South Shore train near 103rd and Cottage Grove.

The wake for Officer Conrad Gary will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday Dec. 20 at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, located at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn. Police will hold a St. Jude service at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel located at 7740 S. Western Ave.

The wake for Officer Eduardo Marmolejo will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday Dec. 21 at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, located at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn. Police will hold a St. Jude service at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 22 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel located at 7740 S. Western Ave.