(AP) — Infielder Daniel Descalso and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $5 million, two-year contract that includes a club option for 2021 and could be worth $8.25 million over three seasons.

He gets $1.5 million next year and $2.5 million in 2020. Chicago has a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

Descalso can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $50,000 each for 425, 450 and 475, and $100,000 for 500.

The 32-year-old hit .237 with 22 doubles for Arizona last season. He set career bests in home runs (13) and RBIs (57) while playing in 138 games, his most since 2012.

Descalso has batted .240 with 46 homers and 279 RBIs in 997 games in nine seasons with St. Louis, Colorado and the Diamondbacks.

He has played every position except for center field and catcher.

Desalco was coming off a two-year contract that paid $1.35 million in 2017 and $2 million this year.

