CHICAGO (CBS) — Felony charges were filed Wednesday against the man who was being pursued by two Chicago police officers killed by a South Shore train on the South Side.

Edward Brown, 24, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Brown will appear in bond court on Thursday.

After shot-spotter technology picked up the sound of gunfire Monday night, two officers were the first to arrive on the scene near 101st and Dauphin.

Officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo made their way onto the train tracks in search of a shooter.

According to body camera footage, they were avoiding the path of one train in front of them, but never saw a South Shore locomotive coming up from behind. According to a timeline of events, the officers were on the tracks for only a few minutes before they were hit.

Brown was taken into custody by other officers near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove.

He allegedly told officers he had fired the weapon into the air.

Shell casings were found on the tracks.

Sources say Brown has no criminal record in Chicago or Cook County.

Developing …