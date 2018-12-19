CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Football League said five Chicago Bears will head to the 2019 Pro Bowl in January.

Return specialist Tarik Cohen, defensive backs Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and linebacker Khalil Mack will be part of the team representing the NFC.

The five are the most for the Chicago Bears since the 2014 Pro Bowl.

“God is good,” said Mack, who will be heading to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. “Thank you to the Bears fans for giving me the opportunity to represent Chicago in the Pro Bowl. We also have a few of my guys with me! Congratulations to Kyle, Akiem, Eddie and Tarik! Bear Down!”

According to the Bears, this will be Hicks’ first time in the Pro Bowl. He leads the Bears with 11 tackles-for-loss and is second with the team with six sacks, 14 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

“Being selected to the Pro Bowl is an honor,” Hicks said. “I have played the game of football my entire life and this is the greatest accolade I’ve ever achieved. To be respected by my peers and the greatest fans in professional sports is an honor. I’m extremely proud to represent the Bears organization along with the City of Chicago!”

Some of the Bears alternates include quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, center Cody Whitehair, offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. and linebackers Roquan Smith, Leonard Floyd and Danny Trevathan.