CHICAGO (CBS)–A longtime teacher’s aide in Gary, Indiana–who also taught photography and coached runners– pleaded not-guilty in court today to charges in connection with the discovery of hundreds of pornographic images of prepubescent boys that were allegedly found in his home.

Aaron Lopez Saldana, 48, is facing felony child pornography charges in addition to voyeurism and obstruction of justice charges. Saldana has also been charged with aggravated possession of child pornography.

Many of the images appear to have been secretly recorded in the bathroom of Saldana’s Gary home, prosecutors say.

The former educator was cuffed when he walked in front of a judge during his initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

He’s accused of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, mostly of prepubescent boys.

Saldana was allegedly pictured in some of the videos with boys in a sexually suggestive manner.

The 47-year-old has been a teacher’s aide at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School since 2010.

He also coached cross country and led the photography club at the school for the past three years.

The stash of child pornography was found by someone who broke into Saldana’s Gary home and took the computer equipment.

A student at Calumet New Tech High School then alerted school officials, who told the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. Police then executed a search warrant at Saldana’s home.

The material was anonymously turned over to authorities.

Police say he was attempting to burn photos when he was arrested inside his home over the weekend.

He was fired Monday night during a school board meeting where dozens of parents showed up and expressed shock and concern.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is concerned that there might be many other victims out there who have no idea they were recorded.

The sheriff’s office is asking other victims to come forward.

Saldana’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 3.