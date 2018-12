CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police say two people in Humboldt Park were robbed at gunpoint within two block of each other.

The first robbery happened last Tuesday near Division and Francisco. In that incident, two men drove up in a blue Toyota.

One threatened a victim with a gun, and the other hit the victim and stole property, police said.

The other robbery happened on Thursday near Division and California. According to police, a suspect pointed a gun at a victim from behind.