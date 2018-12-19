CHICAGO (CBS)– The girls’ infant snowsuits from The Children’s Place have been recalled due to a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Officials received one report of metal snaps on the snowsuit detaching, which created a choking hazard.

The recall includes styles numbered 2111187, 2111187 and 2111188. The style number is printed on a label sewn in to the side seam.

The snowsuit recall includes sizes 0 to 18 months.

The Children’s Place has at least 25 locations throughout the Chicago area. Costumers can return this item for a full refund.