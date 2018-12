CHICAGO (CBS)– Isis Zavala, 16, has been reported missing from Palos Hills, according to police.

Zavala is 4-foot-one-inch, Hispanic and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say her phone has been turned off and she frequents the areas of Tinley park and Hickory Hills.

Anyone with information should contact the Palos Hills Police Department at 708-598-2992.