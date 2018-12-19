CHICAGO (CBS)–The family of a man who drowned in the Calumet River last month blames a local marina for not posting warning signs near a boat launch ramp.
Devontae Searcy, 23, accidentally drove his car down a boat launch ramp at Sunset Bay Marina on the far South Side.
Searcy and his passenger, 26-year-old Demetrius Hendricks, both drowned.
Hendricks’s mother is suing Sunset Bay Marina, saying the ramp is not lit. She also claims it does not have a protective gate.
According to the Sun-Times, she is seeking $50,000 in damages.
The marina’s management has not yet commented.
Surveillance video taken from the marina confirmed a red Pontiac Grand Prix had driven into the river at the marina’s boat ramp.