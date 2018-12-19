  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–The family of a man who drowned in the Calumet River last month blames a local marina for not posting warning signs near a boat launch ramp.

Devontae Searcy, 23, accidentally drove his car down a boat launch ramp at Sunset Bay Marina on the far South Side.

Searcy and his passenger, 26-year-old Demetrius Hendricks, both drowned.

Devontae Searcy (left) and Demetrius Hendricks (right) are missing after their Pontiac went into the Calumet River at the Sunset Bay Marina on Nov. 4, 2018. (Photo supplied to CBS)

Hendricks’s mother is suing Sunset Bay Marina, saying the ramp is not lit. She also claims it does not have a protective gate.

According to the Sun-Times, she is seeking $50,000 in damages.

The marina’s management has not yet commented.

Surveillance video taken from the marina confirmed a red Pontiac Grand Prix had driven into the river at the marina’s boat ramp.