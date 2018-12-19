CHICAGO (CBS)–One teen is now charged in connection with a brutal fight that happened last week at Lockport High School.

The beating was captured on cell phone video and caused

A 15-year old boy faces one count of aggravated battery in the beating… that left one student seriously injured.

Students and parents say there is an ongoing feud between two groups of students and this ugly incident was directly connected to another fight that took place earlier this month in the boys bathroom.

The conflict may have involved marijuana.

School administrators have said they do not have any evidence of drug incidents at the school, but they acknowledged that drugs may have been a trigger in this attack.

Another fight wss reported at the school on Dec. 7.