CHICAGO (CBS)–The sudden tragic deaths of Chicago police officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo have not only left the Chicago police family in mourning, but the communities they called home too.

Funeral arrangements for both officers are still pending, and are expected to be announced Wednesday.

Funeral Plans: In the coming days, the #ChicagoPolice Dept will bestow our highest honors to fallen Ofcs. Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo. The details & locations are not final but teams are working diligently on preparations. We will publicly release info soon. pic.twitter.com/dj2NH4mq6M — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 19, 2018

Officer Conrad Gary lived in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Trees in that neighborhood and in Oak Lawn where he grew up are adorned with blue ribbons in honor of the fallen officer.

@Chicago_Police Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary, honored by their brothers and sisters at the 5th district. On @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/AXxsFroI6i — Suzanne Le Mignot (@SuzanneLeMignot) December 19, 2018

The 31 year-old husband and father was an officer in the 5th district and had been in the force for 18 months.

He and Marmolejo were killed by a train while pursuing a suspect Monday night.

Family friend Kristyn Turek told CBS 2 by phone that Gary’s lifelong dream was to become a Chicago police officer.

“Conrad, out of all of us, was probably the most mature,” Turek said. “He was always motivated in school and stayed focused on his task. He always wanted to be a cop so, that’s what he ultimately ended up doing.”

Black and blue ribbons adorn the trees on the block in the Beverly neighborhood where Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo lived.

A steady stream of well-wishers have been stopping by his family’s home to pay their respects.

Marmolejo had been a Chicago police officer since 2016. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters, ages 15, 9 and 3.

Neighbor Kris McDonald described Marmalejo as a great person, and described his death as a “huge loss to the community.”

“His children play with my children,” McDonald said.

