Chicago (CBS) — Andrea Ingram has been located after she was reported missing last week. According to Chicago police, the 14-year-old was last seen near 6300 South Western Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

She was last seen Friday wearing a gray blue and red jacket, a burgundy sweater, dark leggings with colorful characters on them and burgundy Jordan sneakers.

She is described as African-American, 5’2″ and 280 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.