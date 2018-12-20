CHICAGO (CBS)—The ex-wife of Addison Russell is speaking in more detail about the alleged physical and verbal abuse she says she suffered at the hands of the Chicago Cubs shortstop.

Melisa Reidy told the baseball website “Expanded Roster” about one incident where she says Russell kicked down a bedroom door, ripped their infant son from her arms, grabbed her by the shirt and threw her across the room.

Russell is now participating in league-mandated therapy… and still has 28 games left to serve on his suspension.

