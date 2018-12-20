CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance the Rapper wants you to help the homeless while having some fun during his holiday event.

Thursday night at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chance’s charity SocialWorks is hosting the second annual “A Night at The Museum” event. It takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to the organization, the event “serves as a donation hub for our Warmest Winter Initiative. All donations received at the museum will directly impact those experiencing homelessness in Chicago. A warming item can be a coat or a blanket, but it can also be a new deck of cards or an old MP3 player with charger and headphones.”

Tickets are $10.00 and there are more than 50 activities planned. Last year the event collected more than 10,000 items for 15 shelters.

Last year, he held the first event at the Field Museum. Chance is encouraging fans to bring in even more coats, hats, blankets and gloves this year.