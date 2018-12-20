CHICAGO (CBS) — A dense fog advisory is in effect for Cook County and areas north and west until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The worst visibility is along I-88 and north.

A cold front is moving in, so a wet evening is in store, although precipitation will be very light. Some wet flakes may mix in late overnight, but there will be no accumulation. Winds will pick up as the front passes, with gusts up to 25 mph. The low temperature will be 32 degrees.

Friday will bring an early morning snow shower, but the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 35 degrees. Highs will reach 35 degrees, and winds will be gusty, up to 25 mph. Northwest Indiana could see some light snow accumulation.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm up with highs of 38 and 37 degrees.