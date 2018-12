CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who robbed the Wintrust Bank near Irving Park and Hamilton Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

He is a black male in his 20s or 30s, of average build, and between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He wore a red sweatshirt, pink hat, pink scarf, pink pants and white sunglasses. He was carrying a black shoulder bag.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the FBI.