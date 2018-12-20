CHICAGO (CBS)--New technology could help solve a cold case murder from all the way back in 1976 out of Grundy County.

Investigators on Tuesday exhumed the unidentified female remains from the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

They’ll be sent off to the human center for identification at the University of North Texas.

Investigators have also created a Facebook page called “Grundy County Cold Case.”

The page prominently features a computer-generated image of what they believe the woman looked like.

Investigators hope this page helps get the word out nationwide.