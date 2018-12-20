CHICAGO (CBS)–Most of the long-awaited flyover at Navy Pier opens Thursday.

The above-ground structure continues the lakefront trail over Grand Avenue and Illinois Street, serving as a bypass through the intersection.

For years, pedestrians and bicyclists had to cross busy street corners near the Navy Pier area of the lake path.

It creates an uninterrupted path from the South Side of the Chicago River, north to the Jane Addams Memorial Park and Ohio Street Beach.

The flyover has been plagued by construction delays and financial overruns.

A southern “on-ramp” is expected to be completed early next year.