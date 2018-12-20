Interested in trying some new New American spots in Chicago? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for New American food.

Gigi’s Kitchen

1954 W. Armitage Ave., Bucktown

Photo: sarah g./yelp

Gigi’s Kitchen is a bar and New American spot, offering comfort foods with a Latin twist.

On the menu, there’s main dishes like gourmet chicken pot pie, steak with chimichurri sauce and salmon over wheatberry salad with avocado. Expect your side order of plantains to disappear quickly. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star Yelp rating out seven reviews, Gigi’s Kitchen has been getting positive attention.

Suzie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 7, wrote, “We ordered the tomato soup to start, and then we had the panini and ratatouille, which were delicious. They also brought us a couple of Brazilian cheesy bread balls, which I’ve never had before and loved!”

Gigi’s Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Bobby’s Lincoln Park

2518 N. Lincoln Ave., Wrightwood Neighbors

PHOTO: TAVI D./YELP

Bobby’s Lincoln Park is a steakhouse and New American spot.

This upscale Lincoln Park spot–the second location for Bobby’s restaurants–offers pastas, steaks and chops and sides. According to Yelpers, everything from ceviche and steak tartare appetizers to entrees like New York strip and braised rabbit pappardelle are cooked with care. Save room for desserts like salted caramel gelato, carrot cake and key lime pie. View this spot’s full offerings here.

Bobby’s Lincoln Park currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper David M., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 10, wrote, “This is an exceptional dining space! We ordered lamb chops, branzino and brick chicken and all were first-rate.”

Bobby’s Lincoln Park is open from 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Walton Street Kitchen and Bar

912 N. State St., Near North

Photo: WALTON STREET KITCHEN AND BAR/Yelp

Walton Street Kitchen and Bar is a wine bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot.

Stop by for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch. For lunch, menu offerings include the Caprese sandwich with heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella and avocado pesto on multigrain toast, a king crab and avocado salad and a grass-fed burger. At dinner, standout options include the cast-iron red snapper and tri-tip steak with berbere dry rub and sweet potato.

Thirsty? A series of signature cocktails and wines are available. Check out the full line of offerings here.

Yelp users are excited about Walton Street Kitchen and Bar, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on the site.

Yelper Melissa D. shared, “I had the tomato bisque soup. It was rich and one of the best tomato bisques I’ve ever had. Best of all, it comes with mini-grilled gruyere cheese strips on the side-so delicious.”

Walton Street Kitchen and Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.