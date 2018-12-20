Chicago (CBS) — A Barrington couple said they were saddened and confused after someone replaced their pride flag with an American flag in their front yard.

Casey Handal and her soon-to-be wife Zadette moved to Barrington in May with their two young daughters.

The couple was hosting a gingerbread decorating party a few weeks ago when Handal noticed their pride flag was replaced with an American flag.

She went online to ask neighbors if anyone had seen the thief in action.

“Unfortunately, no one saw anything but fortunately, it just exploded,” Handal said. “It became very apparent within a few hours of posting that this was not the community sending this message.”

What exploded? Neighbors showing support for the couple by putting up pride flags all over the neighborhood. Handal said there are at least a few dozen. She also said she’s using the good part of this incident to teach her daughters a lesson.