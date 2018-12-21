CHICAGO (CBS)--Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan Friday morning near North Avenue Beach, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Another person who is also reportedly in the water has not been located.
People in water north ave and lakefront. 2 people rescued. One still unaccounted for.
