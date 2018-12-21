Chicago (CBS) — Eric Galindo, 16, has been reported missing from the 2800 block of South Kostner Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was last seen wearing a gray or white Nike jacket, a black hoodie and blue jeans. He may be carrying a white backpack.

He is known to frequent Komensky Avenue from 28th Street to 30th Street and the area near Karlov Avenue and 27th Street.

He is described as Hispanic, 5’2″ and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to called Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.