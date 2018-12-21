CHICAGO (CBS)–Holiday travelers hitting the roads can expect to pay less at the pump this year.

AAA estimates 5.3 million people will be driving in Illinois this holiday season.

Gas prices are down compared to this time last year. The average cost for gas in Chicago was about $2.49 as of Dec. 21, according to Gas Buddy.

At this time last year, gas cost an average of nearly $2.70 per gallon in Illinois.

Two years ago it was an average of $2.50 per gallon, data shows.

More than 102 million people nationwide are expected to drive to their holiday get-togethers, AAA says.

Traffic in the Chicago area is expected to be the worst on Christmas Eve.