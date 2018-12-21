CHICAGO (CBS)—Gerald Reed spent 28 years in prison for a double murder he says he didn’t commit.

Today, Reed will find out whether a judge will let him out in time for Christmas –as he awaits a new trial.

Reed says detectives under disgraced Police Commander Jon Burge forced him to make a false confession.

He’s been granted a new trial, but Cook County Judge Thomas Gainer will decide today whether Reed will be released on bond.

The news of his possible release brought his mother to tears this week, knowing her son could be home for Christmas.

Reed has served 28 years of a life sentence in prison.