Chicago (CBS) — There are lots of toy drives this time of year, many organized by wealthy corporations or large organizations.

But, one celebrates the power of moms.

At first glance, you might think you’ve walked into a post office or shipping dock or perhaps Santa’s workshop.

But it’s actually a west suburban two car garage filled with toys, no room for parking.

The work of a group called “The Moms of Western Burbs”, all of the toys are headed to Lurie Children’s Hospital Saturday to brighten the holidays for young patients.

Online registries made the process easier to organize. Many of the toys magically showed up at Annie Roberts’ home. In total, 2300 toys were collected. Their goal for the year was 500.

This is the second annual toy drive for these moms, doubling the quantity from last year. Annie’s own battle with cancer helped inspire the drive. Last Christmas, that fight had just begun. This Christmas, her cancer is in remission.

Now, she’s focused on much happier matters – a second pregnancy.