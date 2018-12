CHICAGO (CBS) — The former John Hancock building could be getting its old name back.

Real estate firm Sterling Bay had a contract to buy the building at 875 N. Michigan Ave. for more than $300 million. The company removed the John Hancock name from the building earlier this year.

But Sterling Bay now says the deal has been terminated.

That means the 100-story skyscraper and its naming rights are back in the hand of longtime owner Hearn Company.