CHICAGO (CBS) – A convicted murderer who claims Chicago police tortured him won’t be home for the holidays after all.

Gerald Reed spent 28 years in prison for a double murder he says he didn’t commit.

This week a judge granted a new trial for Reed based on his claims he was beaten by police under the direction of disgraced former commander Jon Burge.

Reed says detectives forced him to make a false confession.

He’s been granted a new trial, and his lawyers requested he be set free on bond.

The news of his possible release brought his mother to tears this week, knowing her son could be home for Christmas.

But the judge said that decision will wait until Jan. 9.

