CHICAGO (CBS)— The fight over signatures in the 13th Ward aldermanic race is now in the hands of federal and county prosecutors.

David Krupa is a college student running for the 13th Ward. Krupa is raising concerns over what he describes as questionable tactics by incumbent Marty Quinn to get him off the ballot.

Quinn challenged Krupa’s petition signatures by submitting sworn affidavits by voters revoking their signatures.

Quinn dropped that challenge this week, but now the matter is under investigation.

Only On 2: CBS 2 Obtains Order of Protection Against Aldermanic Candidate For Chicago’s 13th Ward, David Krupa