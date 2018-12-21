Filed Under:13th ward alderman, Chicago, David Krupa, Marty Quinn

CHICAGO (CBS)— The fight over signatures in the 13th Ward aldermanic race is now in the hands of federal and county prosecutors.

David Krupa is a college student running for the 13th Ward. Krupa is raising concerns over what he describes as questionable tactics by incumbent Marty Quinn to get him off the ballot.

789a8fba5fe74a4bb3c943dd179e7a7f Race For Chicago’s 13th Ward Alderman Heats Up

(Credit: CBS)

 

marty quinn Race For Chicago’s 13th Ward Alderman Heats Up

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) at a City Council committee meeting. (File Photo)

Quinn challenged Krupa’s petition signatures by submitting sworn affidavits by voters revoking their signatures.

Quinn dropped that challenge this week, but now the matter is under investigation.

Read more: 

Only On 2: CBS 2 Obtains Order of Protection Against Aldermanic Candidate For Chicago’s 13th Ward, David Krupa

 