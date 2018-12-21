(AP) — State and local law enforcement in Illinois are boosting patrols over the holidays to arrest drivers who drink or take drugs, then drive.

A statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police says they’ll be joined by nearly 200 local agencies for a campaign called, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” It’s in place from now to January 2.

State Police Director Leo Schmitz says patrols will be doing their part to crack down on what he says are four main underlying causes of fatal crashes.

He says that’s driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and failure to wear seatbelts. During the Christmas weekend last year, 11 people died on Illinois roads. Four died in crashes involving at least one driver who tested positive for alcohol.

