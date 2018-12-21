CHICAGO (CBS) — Mourners paid their respects to Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary on Friday. Gary is one of two officers killed by a train while responding to a call of shots fired Monday.

9:53 a.m.:

Family members of fallen Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary follow the casket into the church as officers clad in black stand outside.

9:50 a.m.:

Officers carry out the casket of Conrad Gary, draped in an American flag, out of the hearse and into the church.

9:47 a.m.:

Bagpipe papers march to the front of the church followed by police color guard escorting the hearse of Officer Gary. Also in the front of the church Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

9:43 a.m.:

More family members exit limousines and stand outside the church awaiting the arrival of Officer Gary’s hearse.

9:36 a.m.:

Family and friends of Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary approach the church and wait outside before the hearse arrives. They are flanked by dozens of officers. Several people are wearing large buttons with Officer Gary’s picture. \

9:32 a.m.:

Hundreds of officers dressed in black line the sidewalk and salute the hearse carrying Gary as it approaches St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

9:21 a.m.:

Long line of law enforcement vehicles, dozens of cars, escort hearse carrying Chicago Police Office Conrad Gary to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for his funeral mass.

The funeral for the first of two CPD officers killed in the line of duty this week is today. Officer Conrad Gary was 31 when he was struck by a train while responding to a report of shots fired. The Cardinal will preside over both funerals. @cbschicago #Cpd. pic.twitter.com/0rVFK1Hrmi — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) December 21, 2018

LIVE UPDATES:

9:10 a.m. The Funeral Program

Here are the details of today’s Funeral Mass

9 a.m.: The Procession

A Chicago Police Department squad car escorts the hearse from Blake Lamb Funeral home to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on South Western Avenue.