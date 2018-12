CHICAGO (CBS)–An 88-year-old woman, Delores Eriksen, was reported missing from southwest suburban Palos Heights.

Eriksen was last seen near 129th Place and Ridgeland Avenue when she was headed to Evergreen Park.

Her daughter told police her mother called to say she was lost and thought she might be in Indiana, but was unsure.

Eriksen doesn’t have a cell phone and isn’t used to driving on highways, police said.

She is driving a green Ford Focus with Illinois license plate AAE29.