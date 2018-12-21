  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Coast Guard was using helicopters Friday night to search for a woman who disappeared after jumping into the water at North Avenue Beach earlier in the morning, but rescue teams say the search has become a recovery mission.

The 22-year-old and two male friends jumped into the lake this morning, but only the two men have been safely rescued. (Credit: Brian Wray)

Fire officials say three people jumped into the powerful waves just after 7:00 a.m.

Within moments they were all in trouble.

One man was able to swim to safety. A man riding by on his bicycle captured video of the rescuers pulling a 28-year-old man to shore.

A 22-year-old woman is still missing.

Fierce waves made it impossible for dive teams to enter the lake to look for her.

“The waves sneak up and pull people in,” Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Matthew James said. “I had one come up to my knees and almost pull me down, so if it’s dangerous for me it’s dangers for someone on a bike or out for a jog.”

 

 