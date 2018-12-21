CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old woman is missing after she and two friends entered Lake Michigan Friday morning to quickly jump in and out of the crashing waves, according Chicago Fire officials.

The woman had not been located as of Friday afternoon. After searching for her for a few hours, search and rescue crews postponed the search because of the choppy conditions of the water.

One of her friends, a 28-year-old man, was rescued from the water and transported to Northwestern Hospital.

Another male, of an unknown age, who went into the water with his friends reportedly got out of the lake on his own. He refused medical attention.

The three friends visited the beach around 7:15 a.m. A massive effort was launched by Chicago Fire, CPD and the Coast Guard.

People in water north ave and lakefront. 2 people rescued. One still unaccounted for. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 21, 2018

Conditions were so choppy from the onset of the rescue that divers never got into the water. Rescue swimmers had to be tethered to their fire department boats to reach the struggling victims.

The U.S. Coast guard is advising people to stay away from the beach area due to windy conditions and high waves.

ALERT_WARNING!! Dangerous waves along lakeshore stay off bike paths and rocks very high waves and squalls. Conditions too dangerous for even CFD divers. STAY CLEAR! — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 21, 2018

“It’s unseen conditions, it’s overhead breaking surf here especially with the higher dynamics along the Lake Shore Trail,” said Chief Warrant Officer Matthew James of the U.S. Coast Guard. “With the concrete, it’s dangerous for divers to go in–it’s dangerous to put surf rescuers in.”

A Coast Guard helicopter is still combing the beach, but rescuers are waiting until the waves diminish before entering the water.