CHICAGO (CBS)–Mourners from across the country are in Chicago as the city prepares to say goodbye to two of its police officers.

Saint Rita Chapel on the South Side will soon fill with mourners attending the funeral service for Chicago police officer Conrad Gary.

The mass begins at 9:30 a.m. and Cardinal Blaze Cupich will preside over the services.

The visitation was held on Thursday.

Thousands of family members, friends, loved ones and members of the law enforcement community showed up in Oak Lawn yesterday to pay their respects to Gary.

The funeral for the first of two CPD officers killed in the line of duty this week is today. Officer Conrad Gary was 31 when he was struck by a train while responding to a report of shots fired. The Cardinal will preside over both funerals. @cbschicago #Cpd. pic.twitter.com/0rVFK1Hrmi — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) December 21, 2018

The wait to get inside the funeral home for the wake was well over an hour, and the line stretched for more than a block.

Gary, 31, leaves behind a wife and child among other family members.

He was struck and killed Monday alongside his partner, Eduardo Marmolejo.

Both were struck by a South Shore line train while responding to a report of shots fired.

Jean Huggy has known Conrad and the Gary family for years through marriage.

“(He was) always a go-getter,” Huggy said, describing him as funny.

“(He was) proud to go into the Air Force,” she said. “His unit is here and it makes it very special.”

Just hours after the Gary funeral wraps up, the wake for his partner is set to begin.

Visitation for Eduardo Marmolejo is scheduled from 3-9 p.m. today at the Blake Lamb Funeral Home.

The mass for Marmolejo will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Saint Rita.

People are being invited to pay their respects by lining the procession route from the church on Western Avenue to 111th Street.

This morning’s service will be streamed live on CBSChicago.com and on Facebook.